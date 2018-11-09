Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas over past day

Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted 14 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Invaders opened fire on the positions of our troops 14 times. They used weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements four times... As a result of the fighting, two soldiers of the JFO were injured," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Friday morning.

The Russian illegal formations opened aimed fire to attack the defenders of Krymske, Novoluhanske, Pisky, Opytne, Maryinka, Slavne, Krasnohorivka, Starohnativka, Chermalyk, Pavlopil, and Lebedynske.

"The Russian occupation forces opened aimed fire from grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms. In addition, the enemy resorted to 120mm mortars to shell the Ukrainian positions near Novoluhanske, while 82mm mortars were used near Pavlopil and Krymske, which was mostly attacked," the JFO said.

"There have been no attacks by Russian-led forces today," it said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, one enemy troop was killed and another 11 were wounded.