Economy

12:42 08.11.2018

Kyivstar sees 14% rise in revenue in Q3 2018, 12% rise in Jan-Sept 2018

2 min read
Kyivstar sees 14% rise in revenue in Q3 2018, 12% rise in Jan-Sept 2018

The Kyivstar mobile communications operator in July-September 2018 saw a 14.1% rise in total revenue year-over-year, to UAH 4.925 billion, and revenue from mobile communications services increased 14.3%, to UAH 4.6 billion.

According to a press release of the operator, growth of revenue from mobile data transfer came to 82.1% year-over-year, and in general this revenue's share of total revenue from mobile communications services is almost 50%.

Kyivstar has 23.5% more mobile Internet users compared to the same period last year (14.5 million). At the same time, the company said that the average consumption of mobile Internet in the third quarter increased by 181% and reached 2.347 GB per subscriber, which is higher than in some EU countries.

In total, 26.6 million customers used the services of Kyivstar in the third quarter of 2018, which is 0.5% more than in the third quarter of 2017.

As a result, average revenue per user (ARPU) of mobile communications also increased, to UAH 57 (by 14.3% compared to the same period last year).

Revenues from fixed-line services in the third quarter of 2018 increased 9.9%, to UAH 302 million. The number of households that activated the Home Internet service increased by 9.8% and reached 900,000. ARPU grew by 3%, to UAH 71, which was due to increased demand for services within the universal service - the ability to use mobile services, fixed-line Internet and digital TV on a single account.

Tags: #kyivstar
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Mobile communications operator lifecell to challenge refusal of competition agency to admit price violations by Vodafone Ukraine, Kyivstar in some regions

Kyivstar sees 8% rise in EBITDA in Q2 2018, 11.4% rise in revenue

Kyivstar ready for distribution of spectra in 900 MHz band with refarming, introduction of technology neutrality principle

Court denies Kyivstar to challenge competition agency's fine of UAH 21 mln for violation of calls tariffing

Prosecutors investigating purchase of outstaffing services by Kyivstar, Nova Poshta, subsidiaries of intl companies

Beeline Kazakhstan CEO Komarov will head Kyivstar in place of Chernyshov leaving VEON

President of Kyivstar reportedly leaving his company

Kyivstar to send UAH 684 mln to pay dividends for 2011-2012

Kyivstar launches 4G mobile communications in 1800 MHz band in Kyiv from July 1, in Odesa to launch from July 3, in Lviv from July 5

Kyivstar intends to launch Smart Money service within one month

LATEST

Govt first approves allocation of land parcel in Chornobyl exclusion zone for wind farm

Turboatom, Westinghouse extend memo of cooperation in nuclear energy sphere

Short-term obligations in Naftogaz's loan portfolio total over $1 bln

Ukraine initiates consultations on possible creation of FTA with China – Economy minister

Supreme Court upholds ruling to collect $7.9 mln from Ukrtransnafta in dispute with BelOil

Ukrainian Sea Port Authority sees 13% rise in dredging works using own fleet in Jan-Oct

Chateau Chizay winemaker to increase wine sales by 15% in 2019

Number of applications for VAT refunds grows by 1,000 in 2018

Ukraine approves compromise model for introducing exit capital tax for SME – Finance ministry

DTEK estimates supplies of coal via Russia to EU from its seized coalmines in Donbas at up to 2 mln tonnes

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD