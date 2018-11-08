Kyivstar sees 14% rise in revenue in Q3 2018, 12% rise in Jan-Sept 2018

The Kyivstar mobile communications operator in July-September 2018 saw a 14.1% rise in total revenue year-over-year, to UAH 4.925 billion, and revenue from mobile communications services increased 14.3%, to UAH 4.6 billion.

According to a press release of the operator, growth of revenue from mobile data transfer came to 82.1% year-over-year, and in general this revenue's share of total revenue from mobile communications services is almost 50%.

Kyivstar has 23.5% more mobile Internet users compared to the same period last year (14.5 million). At the same time, the company said that the average consumption of mobile Internet in the third quarter increased by 181% and reached 2.347 GB per subscriber, which is higher than in some EU countries.

In total, 26.6 million customers used the services of Kyivstar in the third quarter of 2018, which is 0.5% more than in the third quarter of 2017.

As a result, average revenue per user (ARPU) of mobile communications also increased, to UAH 57 (by 14.3% compared to the same period last year).

Revenues from fixed-line services in the third quarter of 2018 increased 9.9%, to UAH 302 million. The number of households that activated the Home Internet service increased by 9.8% and reached 900,000. ARPU grew by 3%, to UAH 71, which was due to increased demand for services within the universal service - the ability to use mobile services, fixed-line Internet and digital TV on a single account.