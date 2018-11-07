Ukrainian Sea Port Authority sees 13% rise in dredging works using own fleet in Jan-Oct

State-owned enterprise (SOE) Ukrainian Sea Port Authority in January-October 2018 increased dredging works using own fleet by 13% year-over-year, to 1.3 million cubic meters (mcm).

"However, the volume of works to be carried out is larger. Only in 2018 we announced tender to select subcontractors in the ProZorro e-procurement system under seven projects with a total volume of over 5.5 mcm," the press service of the authority reported.

The Ukrainian Sea Port Authority plans to double dredging works at Ukrainian ports in 2019, bringing the volume of projects to 16.335 million cubic meters.

The Ukrainian Sea Port Authority is a SOE that oversees the operation of 13 seaports on the territory of Ukraine. Founded in 2013, it owns strategic facilities for port infrastructure, which include seaport areas, hydraulic structures, berths and public infrastructure such as approach roads and utility networks.

The SOE provides for the functioning of seaports, charges port dues and provides general maintenance services. Each port has a branch of the authority, which acts as the administration of the port. 80% of the authority's revenue is denominated in U.S. dollars, whereas in expenditures the hryvnia component dominates.