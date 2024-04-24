Facts

12:38 24.04.2024

Russia brings one warship into Sea of Azov, three Kalibr carriers on duty in Mediterranean – Ukrainian Navy

Russia brings one warship into Sea of Azov, three Kalibr carriers on duty in Mediterranean – Ukrainian Navy

The Russian Navy has launched one warship into the Sea of Azov, three Kalibr carriers are on duty in the Mediterranean with a total salvo of up to 20 missiles, the Ukrainian Navy reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

"As of 07:00 on April 24, 2024, there are no enemy ships in the Black Sea, one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov, and seven enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including three carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 20 missiles," the message says.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out: into the Sea of Azov - 14 ships, of which six were moving from the Bosporus Strait; to the Black Sea - 25 ships, of which four continued moving towards the Bosporus Strait.

