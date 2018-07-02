Economy

11:01 02.07.2018

Kyivstar to send UAH 684 mln to pay dividends for 2011-2012

Kyivstar, the mobile communications operator, will send UAH 683.965 million to pay dividends for 2011-2012, including UAH 112.75 million for 2011 and UAH 571.215 million for 2012, the company has reported in the information disclosure system of the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market.

According to the report, the decisions were made at a general meeting of the company's shareholders held on May 12, 2018.

Kyivstar plans to pay dividends directly to shareholders in several parts.

"The dates of paying dividend in several parts proportional to all persons entitled to receive dividends are July 19, August 6 and September 4, 2018," the company said.

The date of drawing up the lists of persons entitled to receive dividends for both years is July 12, 2018.

Undistributed profit of the company at the end of 2016, according to the data specified in the report on the company's website, was UAH 11.439 billion.

Kyivstar is the largest Ukrainian mobile communications operator. According to latest data, its subscribers' base is around 26.5 million.

VEON international group (earlier VimpelCom) is the shareholder in Kyivstar. The group's shares are listed on NASDAQ (New York).

