Economy

17:32 25.06.2018

Chornobyl NPP announces tender to select dismantler of unstable structure of Shelter facility for UAH 4.3 bln

1 min read
Chornobyl NPP announces tender to select dismantler of unstable structure of Shelter facility for UAH 4.3 bln

 State-owned specialized enterprise Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has announced a tender to select a constructor to dismantle unstable structures of the Shelter facility (the old facility built above reactor four of the NPP).

The announcement was published in the ProZorro e-procurement system.

The expected cost is UAH 4.291 billion (VAT included). The tender deposit is UAH 2 million.

Bids can be submitted before July 23. The tender is to take place on August 28. It is planned that the works will be finished by the end of 2027.

As reported, earlier the New Safe Confinement was built above the old Shelter facility. The New Safe Confinement will be commissioned in December 2018.

Tags: #chornobyl_npp #tender
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Seven companies bid in tender to build two-level interchanges on Kyiv-Odesa, Kyiv-Chop highways near Kyiv

EC to help work out terms of tender to attract partner to manage Ukraine's GTS - govt

Prosecutor General announces opening of 4G communications tender case

Three largest mobile operators pay almost UAH 2.5 bln at 4G tender for 2,600 MHz range

SPF announces tender to select appraiser for part of Chornobyl NPP coolant system to place solar power plant

Competition agency fines two companies UAH 23 mln for collusion at dredging tender in 2015

Belgium's Novadeal fails to confirm offer in tender for dredging works at Yuzhny port, China's CHEC wins tender

DTEK Naftogaz announces tender to drill four wells in 2017-2019

Five famous companies become bidders in Yuzhny Port dredging works tender

Competition agency dismisses Techmorhydrobud Mykolaiv's complaint over Yuzhny port's dredging works tender

LATEST

U.S. SigmaBleyzer ready to invest $100 mln in production of fossil fuel in Ukraine - regulator

Belarusian Paritetbank again files application to buy Ukrainian subsidiary of Sberbank

Ukrzaliznytsia builds 1,300 gondola cars at own plants, buys 450 in 2018 – Ukrzaliznytsia head

Ukraine raises gas stocks in UGS by 45%

Ukrainian banks in May post UAH 2.09 bln in net profit

Ukraine's government to take steps in summer to hold regular subsoil use tenders – PM

Ukraine calls tenders to hire advisers on sale of OPZ, UMCC, ETM, Indar, President Hotel, Krasnolymanska coal mine

Uriadovy Kurier newspaper publishes new electricity market rules

Ukraine injects $15.5 bln into state-owned banks, could keep spending without improving governance - EBRD

First experience of work in nomination committee better than expected - IFC regional manager

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD