Chornobyl NPP announces tender to select dismantler of unstable structure of Shelter facility for UAH 4.3 bln

State-owned specialized enterprise Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has announced a tender to select a constructor to dismantle unstable structures of the Shelter facility (the old facility built above reactor four of the NPP).

The announcement was published in the ProZorro e-procurement system.

The expected cost is UAH 4.291 billion (VAT included). The tender deposit is UAH 2 million.

Bids can be submitted before July 23. The tender is to take place on August 28. It is planned that the works will be finished by the end of 2027.

As reported, earlier the New Safe Confinement was built above the old Shelter facility. The New Safe Confinement will be commissioned in December 2018.