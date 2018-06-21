Economy

Cargo terminal at Boryspil airport will be launched in 2018-2019 – Infrastructure Minister

There is a high probability that as early as 2018 a new cargo terminal will be launched at Boryspil International Airport, Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan has said following talks with a large international air cargo operator hold on June 20.

"It is realistic: next year it should be launched," he said at a meeting at the European Business Association in Kyiv.

The minister explained that there are three options for implementing this project: in one of the terminals of Boryspil airport, on the location of Ukroboronprom or one of private land sites adjacent to the airport.

According to him, the company with which the negotiations were conducted plans to study all these possibilities. Omelyan did not reveal its name. He estimated the amount of investment in the project at $30-100 million depending on the stages of its launch.

The minister said the demand for these services in Ukraine has grown exponentially over the past five years.

"There is actually no cargo terminal at Boryspil. Only Ukrposhta loaded its capacity," the minister said.

According to him, if two years ago the airport handled one tonne of cargo, now it is 160 tonnes a day.

