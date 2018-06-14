Economy

12:33 14.06.2018

Ukraine an important investment area for EBRD - first vice president

2 min read
Ukraine an important investment area for EBRD - first vice president

 First Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Jurgen Rigterink believes that Ukraine is an important area of investment for the EBRD and a powerful platform for the implementation of major projects.

"I've been EBRD first vice president for just nine weeks, and the fact that I am currently on a visit to Ukraine speaks about the importance of your country in our project portfolio. For us, Ukraine is not only an investment area, but also an important platform for cooperation in a number of projects that we are implementing jointly with other international partners," Rigterink said at a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman in Kyiv on Thursday.

Groysman, in turn, noted that cooperation between Ukraine and the EBRD has the potential for growth.

"The bank is one of the largest investors in the Ukrainian economy, and now we are talking about strengthening cooperation and increasing its effectiveness," he said.

Rigterink also recalled that the EBRD is now processing a five-year work plan in Ukraine, which includes, among other things, increased funding and in-depth cooperation in specific areas - primarily the work of government banks and the development of the energy sector.

According to Groysman, the Ukrainian government is interested in further cooperation with the EBRD on modernization of the gas transit system, as well as in raising funds to increase natural gas production and develop green energy.

"We are now at the point where the economy will grow and investments will increase. I feel it and I see it. This is the scenario I'm programmed to. The situation as a whole is getting stabilized, and this is a very good signal. Even despite the fact that we are entering the electoral period, the government is ready to ensure a forward movement," he said.

Tags: #investment #ukraine #ebrd
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

EBRD preparing new EUR 250 mln USELF-III to support sustainable energy development in Ukraine

Economists, businesspeople warn Ukraine of crisis if program with IMF disrupted

Ukraine, Qatar in talks on LNG supplies - Poroshenko

Ukraine's steel makers concerned about situation in steel markets due to U.S.' introducing protective duties on metal supply

Operation of NCER should be transparent, clear for citizens, investors - Poroshenko

Steinmeier urges Ukraine not to worry about gas transport via its territory following Nord Stream 2 construction

Naftogaz head urges to select intl partner for managing Ukraine's GTS by Jan 2020

Poroshenko urges DP World to more actively invest in Ukraine

Russia not planning to stop gas transit to EU via Ukraine; Nord Stream 2 to compensate Europe for more costly LNG, falling output - Putin

EBRD confirms interest to enter capital of Oschadbank

LATEST

Ukrnafta shareholders oblige board to adjust report for 2017 due to auditors' remarks

Naftogaz hopes Swedish appeals court annuls suspension of award after submitting own counter-evidence

EP approves EUR 1 bln of macro-financial assistance for Ukraine

Transparency International urges amending provision on appeal in Anti-Corruption Court law

Rada speaker calls on French businessmen not to take part in construction of Nord Stream 2

Ukrainian banks successfully switch to IFRS9

Borschahivka chemical plant files lawsuit against Darnitsa pharma firm seeking to declare invalid sale of plant's shares

Ukraine hopes to receive gas via TANAP in future - Poroshenko

Share of bad debts of top five largest business groups in Ukraine excluding Privat reaches 82%

Naftogaz's enterprises pay UAH 53.5 bln to national budget in Jan-May

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD