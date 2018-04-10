Economy

17:36 10.04.2018

Ukraine to get about $3 bln in 2018, 2019 as revenues from gas transit - Vitrenko

Ukraine to get about $3 bln in 2018, 2019 as revenues from gas transit - Vitrenko

Ukraine will receive about $3 billion each in 2018 and 2019 as revenues from natural gas transit, Naftogaz Chief Commercial Officer Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"The revenues from transit should be at the level of $3 billion each in 2018 and 2019," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to the ruling of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce, Naftogaz should receive money from the transit through Ukraine's gas transport system of 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas regardless of actual volumes of transportation. The contracts between Gazprom and Naftogaz for gas supply and transit are valid until the end of 2019.

According to Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev, this is not a classic "take or pay" case, but if Gazprom does not fulfill the contractual volume of transit of 110 billion cubic meters per year, Naftogaz will again file a claim with the arbitration court and will sue the Russian company for non-fulfillment of the terms of the contract.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Naftogaz claim against Russia due to seizure of assets in Crimea reaches $8 bln

Naftogaz sees shortfall of some $20 bln since 2009 due to low gas transit tariff

Naftogaz, Gazprom could discuss aligning contracts with Ukrainian laws – Vitrenko

Naftogaz unable to make backup gas purchases in Europe because of risk of huge losses - Vitrenko

Naftogaz plans to offer to Gazprom to begin negotiations on revising gas transit tariff

Naftogaz to manage transit contract with Gazprom

Stockholm arbitration decision cuts price of Russian gas for Naftogaz by $20-50

Naftogaz Ukrainy plans to place eurobonds worth $1 bln in 2018

Naftogaz's claims against Gazprom for transit contract estimated at $6.5-16 bln

Naftogaz expects Gazprom to pay billions of U.S. dollars after Stockholm arbitration

LATEST

Naftogaz ready to prove feasibility of gas transit shipments via Ukraine – Kobolev

Sky Bank to consider merger with Bank Sich

Money supply in Ukraine down 0.1% in March - NBU

Ukraine looking for advisor to settle toxic debts of Odesa Port-Side Plant – SPF head

Ukraine's trade representative hopes to hold talks with United States about steel, aluminium duties

Ukraine, Turkey make progress in talks on FTA with respect to agricultural goods - trade rep

Germany ready to additionally allocate EUR 14 mln for Energy Efficiency Fund – Zubko

Deripaska remains beneficiary of Mykolaiv alumina plant – public register

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 1.1% in March, but slows to 13.2% in annual terms

Fitch upgrades Naftogaz's rating to 'B-,' outlook stable

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА