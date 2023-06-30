Economy

19:32 30.06.2023

Nibulon invests EUR 27 mln in construction of granary, flour mill in Izmail

2 min read
Nibulon invests EUR 27 mln in construction of granary, flour mill in Izmail

JV Nibulon LLC (Mykolaiv), one of the largest operators in the grain market of Ukraine, has attracted EUR 27 million from the Export Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO) to increase the capacity of the Besarabsky branch in Izmail, where a granary and a flour mill will be built, the company's press service reported on Facebook.

"We are extremely impressed with the speed of decision-making and support from Denmark in these difficult times for the Ukrainian economy. We need more and more of these positive signals so that others can emulate them," CFO of Nibulon Olha Babanina said.

According to the grain trader, the borrowed funds will be used to build the granary for the simultaneous storage of 118,500 tonnes of grain and a high-tech modern mill with a daily capacity of 750 tonnes.

This infrastructure solution will allow Nibulon to increase the monthly export capacity of the branch to 300,000 tonnes, supply flour to the domestic market, and serve the interests of the mission of protecting food security of the UN World Food Programme through the Danube ports, the company said.

In addition, adding to the company, the construction of new production facilities will increase the number of jobs in the region and attract 100 specialists to work.

Tags: #nibulon #izmail #capacity

MORE ABOUT

12:30 24.06.2023
Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

16:56 26.10.2020
Nibulon may become center for localization of shipbuilding in Ukraine - Deputy PM

Nibulon may become center for localization of shipbuilding in Ukraine - Deputy PM

14:46 21.10.2020
Ukravtodor restarts repair of road from Izmail to Vylkove

Ukravtodor restarts repair of road from Izmail to Vylkove

12:48 24.07.2020
EBRD issues $27 mln loan to Nibulon due to pandemic

EBRD issues $27 mln loan to Nibulon due to pandemic

18:36 12.02.2019
Poroshenko: We need efficient models to raise Ukraine's maritime transit status

Poroshenko: We need efficient models to raise Ukraine's maritime transit status

14:40 12.10.2018
Nibulon to invest $19 mln in river terminal in Zaporizhia region

Nibulon to invest $19 mln in river terminal in Zaporizhia region

18:30 10.08.2018
Nibulon to increase storage capacity of five reloading terminals

Nibulon to increase storage capacity of five reloading terminals

14:19 04.07.2018
Nibulon seeks to implement $2 bln investment project in Egypt

Nibulon seeks to implement $2 bln investment project in Egypt

18:12 18.04.2018
Nibulon seeks to start building cargo sea vessels

Nibulon seeks to start building cargo sea vessels

13:44 18.01.2018
EBRD to provide up to $50 mln loan to Nibulon

EBRD to provide up to $50 mln loan to Nibulon

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada abolishes 2% single tax from Aug 1

President's Office plans to develop concept for concentrating business control functions in one body in 1-2 months – Shurma

IMF approves $890 mln of second EFF tranche for Ukraine – Fund

Zelenskyy meets with business reps

Duda hopes to ease restrictions on import of Ukrainian agricultural products, Zelenskyy believes in lifting them

LATEST

Rada adopts at final reading bill on green transformation of power system with introduction of mechanism for guaranteeing origin of electricity

Rada abolishes 2% single tax from Aug 1

President's Office plans to develop concept for concentrating business control functions in one body in 1-2 months – Shurma

Nova Poshta opens first branch in Germany

IMF approves $890 mln of second EFF tranche for Ukraine – Fund

Zelenskyy proposes to create platform for discussing business problems

Zelenskyy meets with business reps

Ukroboronprom state concern reorganized into JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry

Hungary agrees to ease agriculture trade with Ukraine, insists on extending period of restrictions

Duda hopes to ease restrictions on import of Ukrainian agricultural products, Zelenskyy believes in lifting them

AD
AD
AD
AD