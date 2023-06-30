Nibulon invests EUR 27 mln in construction of granary, flour mill in Izmail

JV Nibulon LLC (Mykolaiv), one of the largest operators in the grain market of Ukraine, has attracted EUR 27 million from the Export Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO) to increase the capacity of the Besarabsky branch in Izmail, where a granary and a flour mill will be built, the company's press service reported on Facebook.

"We are extremely impressed with the speed of decision-making and support from Denmark in these difficult times for the Ukrainian economy. We need more and more of these positive signals so that others can emulate them," CFO of Nibulon Olha Babanina said.

According to the grain trader, the borrowed funds will be used to build the granary for the simultaneous storage of 118,500 tonnes of grain and a high-tech modern mill with a daily capacity of 750 tonnes.

This infrastructure solution will allow Nibulon to increase the monthly export capacity of the branch to 300,000 tonnes, supply flour to the domestic market, and serve the interests of the mission of protecting food security of the UN World Food Programme through the Danube ports, the company said.

In addition, adding to the company, the construction of new production facilities will increase the number of jobs in the region and attract 100 specialists to work.