KSG Agro looking for investors to build plant for processing rubbish from destruction in Kherson region for $8 mln

The agricultural holding KSG Agro has developed a project for the construction of a new plant for sorting and processing the consequences of destruction in Kherson region with a total investment of $8 million, the company’s press service reported.

"The project will be implemented in two stages. The first is a sorting line, which is needed because various materials will be processed - brick, concrete, metal, etc. At the first stage, the final product of processing will be crushed stone, which can then be used in construction .At the second stage, using the pressing method, we will obtain pressed blocks, say, such as aerated concrete mills for construction or tiles, which can be used during the restoration of destroyed objects. Such a plant in the region is very necessary to free the Kherson lands from the rubbish that was formed as a result of the destruction from enemy air attacks,” Serhiy Kasyanov, chairman of the board of directors of the agricultural holding, is quoted in the message.

According to him, the structure of the project budget totaling $8 million consists of two components: a workshop with a technological line for preparing waste for processing - $1.8 million, a workshop for the production of finished products - paving slabs and pressed blocks - $5.5 million.

The planned duration of the project is 2.5 years. The top management of the agricultural holding is already negotiating with international investors to attract them to the project.

The vertically integrated holding KSG Agro is engaged in pig breeding, as well as the production, storage, processing and sale of grains and oilseeds. Its land bank is about 21,000 hectares in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions.