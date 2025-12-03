Ukraine needs extra $45 bln from intl partners in 2026

Ukraine must attract more than $45 billion from international partners in 2026 to finance the state budget, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said at the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday and urged MPs to vote for the budget to improve negotiating positions.

"We are currently in quite difficult negotiations. We need a signal showing that we have a budget and that there is effective interaction between the government and parliament. We also need support from the government for the proposed solutions and an understanding that the agreed-upon budget is similar to that of our partners," said the Minister of Finance.

He emphasized that the draft state budget for 2026, finalized for the second reading, is "harmonious and balanced" and takes into account necessary qualitative and political changes.

According to Marchenko, the state budget revenues for 2026 amount to UAH 2.918 trillion, including UAH 2.625 trillion from the general fund. Meanwhile, the state budget expenditures amount to UAH 4.781 trillion, including UAH 4.393 trillion from the general fund.

The Budget Committee has proposed setting the maximum state budget deficit at 18.5% of the forecast GDP.

However, according to opposition MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, at least half of the planned $45 billion deficit has no confirmed sources yet.

In September of this year, when the government submitted the draft state budget to the Rada, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko estimated that $18.7 billion (out of a total need for $45 billion) would be needed to cover the deficit the following year. According to reports, on August 18, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko estimated the financial gap for 2026-2027, which is not currently being filled by confirmed sources of financing, at $37 billion.