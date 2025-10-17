Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:38 17.10.2025

Metinvest reverses staff outflow in Sept, but many young workers quit after gaining permission to travel abroad – HR Director

2 min read
Metinvest reverses staff outflow in Sept, but many young workers quit after gaining permission to travel abroad – HR Director

In September 2025, the Metinvest mining and metallurgical group succeeded for the first time in reversing the trend of staff outflow, with hiring exceeding resignations, but a large number of young employees aged 18–22 quit following the government's decision allowing them to travel abroad, said Tetiana Petruk, Director for Sustainable Development and HR Relations, at the "Dialogues with NV: Business and the New Reality" event in Kyiv.

"The share of such resignations increased fivefold, so all our efforts in cooperating with vocational schools, career guidance, and implementing programs such as First Job and Young Specialist were effectively nullified. It hit our business hard, especially in the metallurgical sector, which traditionally employs men," she said.

According to Petruk, Metinvest currently has about 4,000 open vacancies. Due to the shortage of qualified professionals on the labor market, the company is accepting all willing applicants. It has conducted an audit of all professional training programs, shortened their duration, and shifted training directly to the workplace. For example, training for a steelworker's assistant, which used to take 6–9 months, now lasts 2–4 months, focusing solely on practical skills.

Metinvest is also using every possible channel to attract workers, including war veterans, offering free training, housing, and competitive pay.

Petruk noted that while the mining and metallurgical sector had traditionally been male-dominated due to the nature of the work and its physical demands, the full-scale war has changed the demographic structure. Now, 30% of Metinvest's workforce are women, employed as crane operators, electricians, and even haul truck drivers in open-pit mines.

Tags: #personnel #metinvest

MORE ABOUT

15:26 07.10.2025
War complicates enterprise-education partnership on workforce training; EDF launches solution project

War complicates enterprise-education partnership on workforce training; EDF launches solution project

12:27 03.10.2025
Metinvest slashes annual revenue from $10-12 bln to $5-6 bln amid war, remains profitable – CEO

Metinvest slashes annual revenue from $10-12 bln to $5-6 bln amid war, remains profitable – CEO

16:06 01.10.2025
Metinvest directs UAH 9.72 bln to Ukraine since war start, leads in exports and builds power plants – CEO

Metinvest directs UAH 9.72 bln to Ukraine since war start, leads in exports and builds power plants – CEO

10:05 30.09.2025
Industry needs support for strong defense of Ukraine – Metinvest top manager

Industry needs support for strong defense of Ukraine – Metinvest top manager

15:36 12.09.2025
Metinvest ends H1 with loss of $58 mln, EBITDA down by 49%

Metinvest ends H1 with loss of $58 mln, EBITDA down by 49%

18:05 11.08.2025
Intl cooperation is crucial for strengthening sanctions against aggressor, preparing Ukraine for CBAM – Metinvest CMO

Intl cooperation is crucial for strengthening sanctions against aggressor, preparing Ukraine for CBAM – Metinvest CMO

16:44 04.08.2025
Metinvest considers offer to sell coal asset in US

Metinvest considers offer to sell coal asset in US

15:09 04.08.2025
Ukraine's Metinvest slightly cuts tax payments, increases military tax threefold in H1 2025

Ukraine's Metinvest slightly cuts tax payments, increases military tax threefold in H1 2025

20:55 01.08.2025
Cabinet appoints Nekrasov, Yukhymchuk as Dpty Energy Ministers, Zubovych as Dpty Economy Minister

Cabinet appoints Nekrasov, Yukhymchuk as Dpty Energy Ministers, Zubovych as Dpty Economy Minister

17:05 21.07.2025
Metinvest receives 11.5-year EUR23.6 mln loan for Northern Mining and Processing Plant under ECA guarantees

Metinvest receives 11.5-year EUR23.6 mln loan for Northern Mining and Processing Plant under ECA guarantees

HOT NEWS

IMF urges solid legal basis for use of frozen Russian assets

Ukrainian Stock Index on WSE rises 5.4% following Trump-Putin talk

Ukraine's unmet external financing needs for 2026-2027 is about $60 bln – Finance Minister

Inflation in Sept amounted to 0.3%, decreasing to 11.9% year-on-year - Statistics Service

Ukraine plans to increase gas imports by about 30% due to Russian attacks – energy minister

LATEST

More than 50% of Ukrenergo transformers protected enough to withstand Shahed drone strikes – company head

Ukraine's KAN Development invests $120 mln in building educational institutions during war

IMF urges solid legal basis for use of frozen Russian assets

Ukrainian Stock Index on WSE rises 5.4% following Trump-Putin talk

CEO of Philip Morris Ukraine: Vaping liquid sales ban drives growth in shadow market, resulting in UAH 5 bln in tax losses

FRACTAL implements consolidated treasury with IT-Enterprise, achieves annual savings of UAH 1.7 mln

Ukrnafta explores 1,330 sq km of areas in three years using 3D seismic exploration

Ukraine's unmet external financing needs for 2026-2027 is about $60 bln – Finance Minister

Naftogaz supervisory board member Boyko does not deny reports of 60% drop in daily gas output after Russian attack

Rada committee backs return of 50% bank profit tax in 2026

AD
AD