Metinvest pays another coupon on its 2026 eurobonds, continues to meet its debt obligations

Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of an international vertically integrated mining and metals group, has paid another coupon on its 2026 eurobonds and, despite the war in Ukraine, continues to meet its debt obligations, including to Eurobond holders.

"We can confirm: the coupon was paid on time," Andriy Burlakov, head of the Metinvest Group's press service, told Interfax-Ukraine in response to a request for comment.

The coupon payment deadline for the 2026 eurobonds is October 23.

"The coupon payment dates are April 23 and October 23," the 2026 bond information states.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of mining and metallurgical enterprises. Its enterprises are located in Ukraine – in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as in the countries of the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States. The main shareholders of the holding are the SCM group (71.24%) and Smart Holding (23.76%). Metinvest Holding LLC is the management company of the Metinvest group.