Farmers sow 4.32 mln ha with spring crops for 2024 harvest

As of May 9, Ukraine has sown spring cereals and legumes on 4.320 million hectares, which is 1.8 times more than the previous year, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported on Friday.

According to the report, wheat has been sown on 244,900 hectares (240,700 hectares the previous week), barley on 779,900 hectares (775,700 hectares), peas on 161,600 hectares (161,100 hectares), oats on 165,000 hectares (159,900 hectares), millet on 28,500 hectares (16,700 hectares), and buckwheat on 14,800 hectares.

During the past week, farmers sowed 912,900 hectares of spring crops. The week before, this figure was 861,000 hectares, and two weeks ago, it was 492,900 hectares. Leading in the rankings are farmers from Chernihiv region, where 157,900 hectares have been sown.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, the leading regions in terms of sowing pace are Kyiv region, which has sown 32,300 hectares of wheat, 44,300 hectares of barley, 5,800 hectares of peas, and 6,500 hectares of oats; Dnipropetrovsk region with 28,300 hectares of wheat, 50,500 hectares of barley, 14,280 hectares of peas, and 1,200 hectares Ternopil region with 18,900 hectares of wheat, 63,600 hectares of barley, 3,600 hectares of peas, and 5,100 hectares of oats; Sumy region with 18,200 hectares of wheat, 17,900 hectares of barley, 5,600 hectares of peas, and 9,800 hectares of oats; Zhytomyr region with 17,500 hectares of wheat, 19,300 hectares of barley, 3,000 hectares of peas, and 26,500 hectares of oats; Khmelnytsky region with 14,800 hectares of wheat, 59,100 hectares of barley, 2,600 hectares of peas, and 2,500 hectares of oats.

Additionally, sunflower has been sown on 3.964 million hectares, soybeans on 1.201 million hectares, and sugar beets on 250,100 hectares.

According to the April forecast of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, grain and oilseed production in the country in 2024 is expected to be at the level of 74 million tonnes, of which about 52.4 million tonnes are grains and 21.7 million tonnes are oilseeds.

In 2024, farmers will be able to harvest 19.2 million tonnes of wheat (compared to 22.2 million tonnes in 2023), 4.9 million tonnes of barley (5.7 million tonnes), 26.7 million tonnes of corn (30.5 million tonnes), 5.2 million tonnes of soybeans (4.7 million tonnes), 12.4 million tonnes of sunflower (12.9 million tonnes), and 4.1 million tonnes of rapeseed (4.7 million tonnes).

The sown area of grain and leguminous crops in 2024 is forecasted to be at the level of 10.6 million hectares, which is 395,000 hectares lower than the 2023 figure.