Spring planting 2025 in Ukraine progresses 16.7% faster than last year: 19 regions sow 250,400 ha of spring crops

As of March 20, Ukrainian farmers had sown 250,400 hectares of spring grains and legumes across 19 regions – 16.7% more than by the same date last year, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported on Friday.

According to the ministry, the sowing area includes 36,700 hectares of wheat (up from 12,900 hectares a week earlier), 133,500 hectares of barley (up from 45,200 hectares), 57,000 hectares of peas (up from 17,800 hectares), and 16,900 hectares of oats (up from 7,200 hectares).

Over the past week alone, Ukrainian farmers have planted 167,400 hectares of grains and legumes.

Leading regions in terms of sowing pace include Mykolaiv region with 43,000 hectares of spring crops, including 1,500 hectares of wheat, 22,500 hectares of barley, 18,700 hectares of peas, and 300 hectares of oats, Ternopil region with 6,400 hectares of wheat, 21,300 hectares of barley, 2,100 hectares of peas, and 1,500 hectares of oats, Kirovohrad region with 900 hectares of wheat, 14,500 hectares of barley, and 10,500 hectares of peas, Vinnytsia region with 5,600 hectares of wheat, 12,300 hectares of barley, 5,300 hectares of peas, and 900 hectares of oats, Rivne region with 500 hectares of wheat, 10,700 hectares of barley, 700 hectares of peas, and 3,300 hectares of oats.

The ministry reiterated that the total planned sowing area for spring grains and legumes in 2025 is over 5.7 million hectares, in line with 2024 levels. A key feature of the new season is a 28% increase in spring wheat planting, reaching 222,800 hectares, driven by stable demand from processors and exporters.

As of March 21, 2024, Ukraine had sown 214,500 hectares of spring crops across 20 regions, including 53,100 hectares of peas, 117,300 hectares of barley, 29,000 hectares of wheat, and 10,600 hectares of oats.