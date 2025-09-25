Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:23 25.09.2025

Disconnecting electricity, gas supply during heating season due to debts unacceptable – Svyrydenko

1 min read
Disconnecting electricity, gas supply during heating season due to debts unacceptable – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has instructed the relevant bodies to prepare action plans to ensure a stable heating season, considering the challenges in each frontline region, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"We have instructed the relevant bodies to prepare action plans for a stable heating season, taking into account the challenges in each frontline region," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel after the government meeting on Thursday.

She stated that the supply of electricity and gas must be uninterrupted.

"Therefore, disconnections due to debts accumulated during martial law are unacceptable. The government has given the appropriate instructions," she noted.

The prime minister added that the purpose of these decisions is to ensure the stable operation of the energy infrastructure in the winter and to provide light and heat to people despite Russian attacks.

Tags: #supply #energy #debts

MORE ABOUT

10:01 25.09.2025
Unacceptable that Russian energy is returning to EU 'through back door' - von der Leyen

Unacceptable that Russian energy is returning to EU 'through back door' - von der Leyen

09:08 24.09.2025
Overnight Russian attack leaves about 30,000 Kharkiv residents without electricity

Overnight Russian attack leaves about 30,000 Kharkiv residents without electricity

14:53 23.09.2025
DTEK, American Fluence to build Poland's BESS with capacity of 133 MW

DTEK, American Fluence to build Poland's BESS with capacity of 133 MW

15:13 22.09.2025
Cabinet allocates UAH 840 mln for protection of energy facilities in Kharkiv region – Svyrydenko

Cabinet allocates UAH 840 mln for protection of energy facilities in Kharkiv region – Svyrydenko

13:53 20.09.2025
Zelenskyy says Trump's decisive moves could push some European states to abandon Russian energy

Zelenskyy says Trump's decisive moves could push some European states to abandon Russian energy

13:05 18.09.2025
Govt extends project to assist population of frontline regions with LNG for 2025/2026 autumn-winter period, incl Zaporizhia

Govt extends project to assist population of frontline regions with LNG for 2025/2026 autumn-winter period, incl Zaporizhia

16:56 16.09.2025
Govt allocates UAH 630 mln for protection of Zaporizhiaoblenergo substations - Svyrydenko

Govt allocates UAH 630 mln for protection of Zaporizhiaoblenergo substations - Svyrydenko

20:24 09.09.2025
Eurocape Lviv plans to build 100 MW wind farm in Lviv region - director

Eurocape Lviv plans to build 100 MW wind farm in Lviv region - director

15:48 09.09.2025
Lviv region has about 500 MW of renewable energy, another 700 MW can be added in coming years – official

Lviv region has about 500 MW of renewable energy, another 700 MW can be added in coming years – official

11:49 09.09.2025
1.3 GW of wind farms occupied by Russia, another 40 MW destroyed or damaged – rep of President’s Office

1.3 GW of wind farms occupied by Russia, another 40 MW destroyed or damaged – rep of President’s Office

HOT NEWS

EBRD cuts Ukraine's 2025 GDP growth forecast to 2.5%

Growth of Ukraine's real GDP slows down to 0.8% in Q2 2025

Ukraine sees new four-year arrangement with IMF part of $150-170 bln financing package – Finance Minister

Govt approves draft state budget for 2026

Metinvest ends H1 with loss of $58 mln, EBITDA down by 49%

LATEST

Nibulon in 2025/2026 MY already transports 40,000 tonnes of partners' grain

Ukraine announces sale of Odesa Port-Side Plant

Transport visa-free regime with EU countries extended until 2027

EBRD cuts Ukraine's 2025 GDP growth forecast to 2.5%

Water, wastewater utility sites in Chortkiv shift to RES sources thanks to donor aid of EUR 515,000

Almost UAH 35 bln of loans issued to 20,000 families during period of eHouse program – Svyrydenko

Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill maintains 17% increase in production in 8 months

Confectionery industry revives purchases of canned milk in Sept 2025

Epicenter Group plans to boost solar power capacity in Ukraine to 108 MW by 2030

Ukrainian govt delays secondary legislation to enforce debt repayment on balancing power market – Rada energy committee chair

AD
AD