Disconnecting electricity, gas supply during heating season due to debts unacceptable – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has instructed the relevant bodies to prepare action plans to ensure a stable heating season, considering the challenges in each frontline region, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"We have instructed the relevant bodies to prepare action plans for a stable heating season, taking into account the challenges in each frontline region," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel after the government meeting on Thursday.

She stated that the supply of electricity and gas must be uninterrupted.

"Therefore, disconnections due to debts accumulated during martial law are unacceptable. The government has given the appropriate instructions," she noted.

The prime minister added that the purpose of these decisions is to ensure the stable operation of the energy infrastructure in the winter and to provide light and heat to people despite Russian attacks.