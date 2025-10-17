Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:48 17.10.2025

More than 50% of Ukrenergo transformers protected enough to withstand Shahed drone strikes – company head

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Over half of NPC Ukrenergo's transformers are now protected well enough to withstand attacks by Shahed drones, Ukrenergo CEO Vitaliy Zaichenko said during the United News national telethon on Friday.

"They withstand Shaheds and, despite being attacked daily, continue to operate," he said.

Zaichenko expressed confidence that Ukrenergo, as the transmission system operator, will ensure the transfer of electricity through the high-voltage network to distribution system operators (DSOs).

"The DSOs (regional power utilities) are also working on protection, so I think the likelihood of total blackouts is low. But all power engineers are doing their job to keep the lights on at all times, not according to heavy outage schedules," he assured.

According to Zaichenko, on Friday, October 17, industrial consumers are operating under power consumption limitation schedules from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., while emergency outage schedules are applied only partially and only to household consumers, mainly during evening peak hours.

Tags: #ukrenergo

