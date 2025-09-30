Ukrainian ice cream producer Three Bears aims to generate EUR 12–15 mln from its Polish business in 2025

Nordis Group, the Polish business of Ukrainian ice cream and frozen foods producer Three Bears, plans to generate EUR 12–15 million in ice cream revenue in 2025, with exports accounting for up to 10%, company founder Dmytro Ushmaiev told Forbes Ukraine in an interview.

The publication recalled that Nordis was Ushmaiev's first overseas business, and he was convinced that opening ice cream production facilities was a logical step given the strong and growing European market.

At the time of acquisition, Nordis included an ice cream and frozen foods plant in Zielona Góra and the Calfrost vegetable processing plant in Kalisz.

According to Ushmaiev, in the two years since the acquisition, the company underwent a full organizational and business restructuring: management was replaced, the product range reviewed, packaging redesigned, equipment repaired, new production lines purchased, and partnerships with retail chains and distributors reestablished.

At the Zielona Góra plant, the workforce doubled to nearly 200 employees. Eighty-five percent of management are Polish, while the production line staff are predominantly Ukrainian.

Today, Nordis ice cream is sold in Poland and exported to 10 countries, mainly within the EU. Shipments are also made to Israel and Ukraine.

"At the Polish plant, we produce items that we cannot manufacture in Ukraine, and we sell them here under our local brand," Ushmaiev said.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian business currently requires significant focus and development, so no new acquisitions are planned; instead, efforts will be concentrated on growing existing assets.