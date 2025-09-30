Rada social committee backs UAH 7.6 bln boost for veterans' policy in 2026 budget

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights has recommended increasing the funding of the Ministry of Veterans' Affairs by UAH 7.6 billion, the funding of the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity by UAH 12.8 billion, and the funding of the Pension Fund of Ukraine by UAH 29 billion in the draft state budget for 2026.

Based on the results of the consideration of the draft state budget for 2026 (draft law No. 14000), the Committee proposes to increase the funding of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs for: measures to support and assist war veterans, their family members and family members of the deceased" - by UAH 1.1 billion; ensuring the activities of enterprises, institutions and organizations of the Ministry of Veterans - by UAH 579.8 million; implementation of a public investment project to create and operate the National War Memorial Cemetery - by UAH 427.8 million; housing subvention to local budgets - by UAH 800.5 million; subvention for the implementation of a public investment project to develop veteran spaces - by UAH 2.6 billion; and also to provide for a new budget program "Provision of preferential long-term state credit to war veterans and their family members" - by UAH 2 billion. It is also proposed to increase the expenditures of the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine for: social protection of children and families - by UAH 7 billion; social protection of citizens who have found themselves in difficult life circumstances - by UAH 5.6 billion; leadership and management in the field of adoption and protection of children's rights - by UAH 28.4 million; leadership and management in the field of implementation of the policy on social protection of the population - by UAH 116.8 million and ensuring the activities of the Fund for Social Protection of Persons with Disabilities - by UAH 103.1 million.

In addition, it is proposed to increase the funding of the Pension Fund of Ukraine under the budget program "Financial support for the payment of pensions, allowances and increases to pensions assigned under pension programs, and the deficit of the Pension Fund funds" by UAH 29 billion.

Among other things, it is proposed to provide the Ministry of Health of Ukraine with expenditures under a separate budget program for the implementation of the law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Ensuring the Right of Servicemen and Other Persons to Biological Paternity (Maternity)" in the amount of UAH 189.7 million.

As reported, on September 15, the government submitted to the parliament the draft state budget for 2026. The budget includes expenditures of UAH 4.8 trillion (+ UAH 415 billion to the state budget for 2025) and revenues of UAH 2.83 trillion (+ UAH 446.8 billion); and its deficit is estimated at 18.4% of GDP (-3.9 percentage points to 2025). UAH 2.8 trillion (27.2% of GDP) (+ UAH 168.6 billion) is allocated for defense.

On September 19, the Verkhovna Rada heard the draft state budget for 2026 submitted by the government and took it into work.

The Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence wants to double the expenditures of the security and defense sector in the draft state budget for 2026. In particular, it is proposed to increase the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget by UAH 2.8 trillion.

The Rada Committee on Legal Policy recommends to the committee on budget issues, to increase expenditures for state and judicial authorities by UAH 17.3 billion in the draft state budget for 2026.