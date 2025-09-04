VEON replaces its representative on Kyivstar's supervisory board

Marine Babayan, VEON's Director of Corporate Affairs since 2022, has joined the supervisory board of Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile operator in which VEON holds an 89.6% stake.

According to Kyivstar's disclosure in the system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC), Babayan replaces fellow VEON representative Asabe Doris, who had served on the board since September 25, 2023.

Babayan has been appointed until April 28, 2026.

Kyivstar Group and Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov recently announced that following the company's listing on Nasdaq, a new expanded 10-member supervisory board had been formed, chaired by VEON CEO Kaan Terzioglu. However, the full lineup of the board has not yet been disclosed.

Kyivstar serves nearly 23 million mobile subscribers and more than 1.1 million home internet users. Its digital services portfolio includes the Helsi medical platform, Kyivstar TV for films and television, and the leading ride-hailing and delivery company Uklon. Kyivstar also provides corporate solutions in cloud technologies, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. Through its Kyivstar.Tech division, the company develops software in Ukraine and partners with global technology companies such as Starlink.

In the first half of 2025, Kyivstar increased EBITDA by 32% to $606 million, while revenue rose 28% to $539 million.