Sugar factories plan to reduce sugar production to 1.5 million tonnes in 2025/2026 season

In Ukraine, a new sugar refining season traditionally begins on September 1, this year, 27 sugar factories will operate, planning to produce 1.5 million tonnes of products, the National Association of Sugar Producers of Ukraine Ukrtsukor reported.

"27 factories will be launched from September 1 - two less than last year. Analysts predict the production of about 1.5 million tonnes of sugar in Ukraine. This is 300,000 tonnes less compared to the last season, but this volume covers domestic sugar consumption, which is estimated at 900,000 tonnes since 2022," the report says.

The association recalled that over the past five years, the area under sugar beet in Ukraine has remained stable at 220,000 hectares. However, in 2025, there was a 22% decrease compared to the previous year - to 198,000 hectares.

The largest number of sugar beets is traditionally grown in Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Ternopil and Poltava regions.

According to the forecasts of the association's analysts, sugar exports in the 2024/2025 MY season are expected to be at the level of 580,000 tonnes, or about 32% of the sugar produced in the country, similar to 2022/2023 MY. Ukraine will probably lose its 10th place in the list of leading exporters, but will remain in the top 15 world exporters.

The countries of the Middle East and Africa have become alternative destinations for Ukrainian sugar in 2024/2025 MY. There are also quite exotic ones, such as Sri Lanka.

Next marketing year, a sugar surplus of up to 5 million tonnes is expected, but world stocks remain at a nine-year low. According to World Market Prices, even in high harvest years, sugar prices remain high or increase.