Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:28 25.12.2025

TAS Dniprovagonmash delivers its first European-gauge flatcars

1 min read
TAS Dniprovagonmash delivers its first European-gauge flatcars

TAS Dniprovagonmash LLC (Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region), controlled by the TAS financial and industrial group of businessman Serhiy Tihipko, has shipped the first two 60-foot-long Sgns-type flat cars for 1435 mm gauge, manufactured at its own facilities.

"As part of a partnership with our Austrian colleagues, TransAnt, and based on their design developments, TAS Dniprovagonmash manufactured and shipped the first 1435mm platform cars. This marks the first time the cars have been fully assembled and completed at our facility," the plant reported on Facebook.

TAS Dniprovagonmash clarifies that two intermodal flatcars have now been submitted for technical acceptance. Their conceptual advantage lies in their lightweight design using high-strength steel, resulting in increased load capacity.

"Having chosen a course not only to seek out new developments in the domestic 1520mm gauge freight car market but also to embrace European traditions, TAS Dniprovagonmash continues its persistent work in the areas of engineering, consulting, technological assessment, and the actual production of finished products for the 1435mm gauge rail market," the company emphasizes.

Tags: #dniprovagonmash

HOT NEWS

Participants in Economy Ministry’s consensus forecast lower their estimate of expected GDP growth in 2026 to 2.4% and in 2027 to 4.1%

Official hryvnia exchange rate against euro weakens to historic low of UAH 49.6828/EUR1

Nuclear plants throttle down after 9th combined Russian air attack on Ukraine

Combined Russian attack knocks out power to several regions – Acting energy minster

2026 state budget, once war continues, to require at least UAH 325 bln – Pidlasa

LATEST

Participants in Economy Ministry’s consensus forecast lower their estimate of expected GDP growth in 2026 to 2.4% and in 2027 to 4.1%

Average prices on capital's primary housing market increased by 3.3%, reaching $2,011 per square meter in 2025 – study

Kyivmiskbud receives UAH 2.56 bln in capitalization and updates its management

Ukrposhta CEO hopes for realistic solutions on taxing parcels

Official hryvnia exchange rate against euro weakens to historic low of UAH 49.6828/EUR1

Dairy farms cutting milk production due to lower purchase prices

Gas import volume in 2025 will amount to 6 bln cubic meters – Naftogaz commercial director

DTEK initiates creation of coalition of those willing to quickly rebuild Ukraine's energy sector – CEO

Khmelnytskoblenergo, EDF agree on technical parameters for power grid modernization under 20 kV transition project

Opening of Epiland at Epicenter in Kyiv boosts sales of adjacent departments by 15% to 42%

AD
AD