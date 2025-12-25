TAS Dniprovagonmash delivers its first European-gauge flatcars

TAS Dniprovagonmash LLC (Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region), controlled by the TAS financial and industrial group of businessman Serhiy Tihipko, has shipped the first two 60-foot-long Sgns-type flat cars for 1435 mm gauge, manufactured at its own facilities.

"As part of a partnership with our Austrian colleagues, TransAnt, and based on their design developments, TAS Dniprovagonmash manufactured and shipped the first 1435mm platform cars. This marks the first time the cars have been fully assembled and completed at our facility," the plant reported on Facebook.

TAS Dniprovagonmash clarifies that two intermodal flatcars have now been submitted for technical acceptance. Their conceptual advantage lies in their lightweight design using high-strength steel, resulting in increased load capacity.

"Having chosen a course not only to seek out new developments in the domestic 1520mm gauge freight car market but also to embrace European traditions, TAS Dniprovagonmash continues its persistent work in the areas of engineering, consulting, technological assessment, and the actual production of finished products for the 1435mm gauge rail market," the company emphasizes.