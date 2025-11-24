Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:33 24.11.2025

Auction for sale of Odesa Port-side Plant does not take place

1 min read
Auction for sale of Odesa Port-side Plant does not take place

The privatization auction for the sale of 99.5667% of shares of JSC Odesa Port-side Plant in the ProZorro.Sale system, scheduled for 25 November 2025 with a starting price of UAH 4.488 billion, did not take place, according to the auction page.

"No participants," the protocol states, which was generated after the deadline for submitting applications expired at 20:00 on Monday.

As reported earlier, applications for the auction were accepted starting 3 September of this year. Agro Gas Trading (AGT), which in 2019-2021 worked with state-owned Odesa Port-side Plant under a tolling agreement following a competitive selection, had announced that it submitted an official application, a complete set of required documents, and paid the registration fee to participate in the auction.

Tags: #auction

MORE ABOUT

19:05 06.06.2025
First online auctions for sale of scrap metal by Ukrzaliznytsia held after over 1.5-year pause - ProZorro.Sale

First online auctions for sale of scrap metal by Ukrzaliznytsia held after over 1.5-year pause - ProZorro.Sale

19:41 11.03.2025
Finance Ministry raises market govt loan bond rates by 0.5 pp following 1 pp increase in accounting rate

Finance Ministry raises market govt loan bond rates by 0.5 pp following 1 pp increase in accounting rate

10:55 01.11.2024
Ukrnafta acquires special permit at auction for first time in history

Ukrnafta acquires special permit at auction for first time in history

20:42 24.10.2024
ARMA sells grain at auction for almost UAH 1 mln, pesticides for UAH 3.2 mln

ARMA sells grain at auction for almost UAH 1 mln, pesticides for UAH 3.2 mln

13:08 11.09.2024
Ukraine to auction off 3 mobile communication frequency bands on Nov 11 – regulator

Ukraine to auction off 3 mobile communication frequency bands on Nov 11 – regulator

17:29 15.08.2024
Ukrenergo buys all necessary 99 MW of capacity at first long-term auction for auxiliary services

Ukrenergo buys all necessary 99 MW of capacity at first long-term auction for auxiliary services

19:49 05.07.2024
First auction to build new renewable energy capacity up to 100 MW may take place this year

First auction to build new renewable energy capacity up to 100 MW may take place this year

22:09 30.05.2024
Auction of classical art at Goldens

Auction of classical art at Goldens

20:17 10.05.2024
Govt approves starting price of auction for radio frequency spectrum of mobile communications in range of 2100, 2300 and 2600 MHz

Govt approves starting price of auction for radio frequency spectrum of mobile communications in range of 2100, 2300 and 2600 MHz

19:43 08.03.2023
SPF halves price of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port at second auction scheduled for March 13

SPF halves price of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port at second auction scheduled for March 13

HOT NEWS

Ukraine currently not exporting electricity after significant damage to thermal, hydropower plants

Ukraine's PM, IMF aim to pass 2026 state budget by Dec 2

Energy sector corruption scandals underscore importance of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions – IMF

Naftogaz to receive EUR 127 mln grant from EIB for gas import – Koretsky

Ukrzaliznytsia posts net loss of UAH 7.3 bln over 9M with 15.4% cut in income

LATEST

Ukraine receives another EUR 100 mln loan from Council of Europe Development Bank to support IDPs

Khorol Mechanical Plant to assemble equipment for food industry in Türkiye

Forests of Ukraine on auctions in Q1 2026: oak and birch rise in price, alder falls

Vodafone Ukraine receives $127.14 mln in bids at $10.8 mln eurobond buyback tender

Ukraine currently not exporting electricity after significant damage to thermal, hydropower plants

Ukrainian energy committee chair proposes transferring UAH 20 bln of Energoatom's profit earned after household tariff increase to state

Volume of tax debts collected in 2 months almost doubles – head of Tax Service

State budget losses from illegal coffee market reach UAH 1 bln – Hetmantsev

Housing prices in Ukraine in Q3 2025 up by 12% – statistics

Polish product manufacturer acquires stake in Carpathian Mineral Waters

AD
AD