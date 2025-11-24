Auction for sale of Odesa Port-side Plant does not take place

The privatization auction for the sale of 99.5667% of shares of JSC Odesa Port-side Plant in the ProZorro.Sale system, scheduled for 25 November 2025 with a starting price of UAH 4.488 billion, did not take place, according to the auction page.

"No participants," the protocol states, which was generated after the deadline for submitting applications expired at 20:00 on Monday.

As reported earlier, applications for the auction were accepted starting 3 September of this year. Agro Gas Trading (AGT), which in 2019-2021 worked with state-owned Odesa Port-side Plant under a tolling agreement following a competitive selection, had announced that it submitted an official application, a complete set of required documents, and paid the registration fee to participate in the auction.