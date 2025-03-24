IMF plans to consider allocating $400 mln to Ukraine following seventh review under EFF on March 28

The Executive Directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will consider the issue of the seventh review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the allocation of the eighth tranche to Ukraine in the amount of approximately $400 million on March 28, Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on finance, tax and customs policy Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Telegram channel on Monday.

This information was confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine by two sources close to the negotiation process.

However, there is currently no information about the meeting on March 28 in the schedule of meetings of the IMF Executive Directors on the Fund's website.

As reported, the IMF and the Ukrainian authorities reached a staff-level agreement at the end of February on the seventh review of the four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) worth $15.5 billion. Subject to approval by the IMF Executive Directors, this paves the way for receiving the eighth tranche of about $400 million. It was previously assumed that Ukraine would receive about $900 million as a result of the seventh review, but the Ukrainian side asked the mission to change the structure of payments under the EFF program, transferring funding to future reviews.