Interfax-Ukraine
Video
10:00 29.01.2026

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Infolight - 2026: Challenges and Solutions for the Information Space'

On Thursday, January 29, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "InfoLight - 2026: Challenges and Solutions for the Information Space."

Participants: Head of the InfoLight.UA research and analytical group Yuriy Honcharenko, Head of the "Information Defense" project of the Open Policy Foundation, Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine (2014-2019) Ihor Zhdanov, Head of the Center for Political Studies "Doctrine" Yaroslav Bozhko, Coordinator of the initiative group of the Public-Military Movement Oleksiy Ivashyn, Political scientist, military serviceman Yuriy Oliynyk, Political technologist, Candidate of Historical Sciences Oleh Posternak (8/5a, Reitarska Street). 

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires admission by press ID cards. Additional information by phone: (063) 765-90-85, (Yuriy Honcharenko).

