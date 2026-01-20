Interfax-Ukraine
18:34 20.01.2026

Ukraine House Davos 2026. The First GovTech Day

First GovTech Day at Ukraine House Davos 2026

GovTech Day is organised by the Global Government Technology Centre (GGTC) Kyiv in partnership with the Global Government Technology Centre (GGTC) Berlin, with the support of the Government of Switzerland within the E-Governance for Accountability and Participation (EGAP) program, East Europe Foundation, and Visa.

Drawing on diverse international perspectives — including experiences from Singapore, Estonia, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, and Ukraine — the event fosters a global dialogue on the evolving role of the state in an era shaped by emerging technologies, digital transformation, AI, and geopolitical change.  GovTech Day serves as a platform for strategic exchange, partnership-building, and forward-looking discussion on the GovTech trends shaping governance worldwide.

Broadcast starts on January 21, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. Kyiv time.

