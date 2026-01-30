Interfax-Ukraine
11:00 30.01.2026

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Negligence in Medicom: unannounced alarm led to patient's death'

On Friday, January 30, at 12.00, a press conference entitled "Negligence in Medicom: unannounced alarm led to patient's death" will begin at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Participants include Partner of SC Barristers Oleksiy Shevchuk; Partner of SC Barristers Yuriy Radzievsky; Natalia Smashnaya (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

