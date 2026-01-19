Interfax-Ukraine
Video
11:26 19.01.2026

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Breakneck start of the year in Ukraine and around the world'

1 min read

On Monday, January 19, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a discussion entitled "Breakneck start of the year in Ukraine and around the world."

Participants include economist, financial analyst Oleksiy Kusch; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of National Platform of Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

