Facts

11:38 24.09.2020

Ukraine, Slovakia sign agreement, whereby Uzhgorod airport to be able to resume operation – Kuleba

1 min read
Ukraine, Slovakia sign agreement, whereby Uzhgorod airport to be able to resume operation – Kuleba

Ukraine and Slovakia have signed an agreement, whereby Uzhgorod international airport (Zakarpattia region) will be able to resume its operation, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"These were not easy negotiations, but I am glad that they ended in the positive way. The signed agreement, due to which Uzhgorod international airport will be able to resume operation. I am grateful to the Slovak side for a constructive approach and a good deed for our countries and the development of Zakarpattia," Kuleba wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

Tags: #slovakia #airport #uzhgorod
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:49 24.09.2020
Ukraine, Slovakia to cooperate in development of multimodal transport between Asia, EU

Ukraine, Slovakia to cooperate in development of multimodal transport between Asia, EU

13:51 23.09.2020
Wizz Air resumes flights between Ukraine and Slovakia from Oct 2

Wizz Air resumes flights between Ukraine and Slovakia from Oct 2

15:36 16.09.2020
Work starts on building new terminal, runway at Dnipro airport

Work starts on building new terminal, runway at Dnipro airport

11:01 08.09.2020
Construction of new airport in Zakarpattia provides for raising up to UAH 4 bln - Krykliy

Construction of new airport in Zakarpattia provides for raising up to UAH 4 bln - Krykliy

14:37 30.06.2020
Kyiv airport will fire 50% of employees to prevent bankruptcy

Kyiv airport will fire 50% of employees to prevent bankruptcy

15:54 26.06.2020
Zelensky inspects reconstruction of Kherson airport, which plans to apply for ICAO first category status

Zelensky inspects reconstruction of Kherson airport, which plans to apply for ICAO first category status

15:55 06.04.2020
Four hospitalized residents of Uzhgorod with pneumonia diagnosed with COVID-19

Four hospitalized residents of Uzhgorod with pneumonia diagnosed with COVID-19

10:08 19.03.2020
President's plane evacuates 33 Ukrainians from Austria

President's plane evacuates 33 Ukrainians from Austria

14:18 16.09.2019
Zelensky hopes issue of Ukraine regaining control over the border to be raised during Slovak chairmanship in OSCE

Zelensky hopes issue of Ukraine regaining control over the border to be raised during Slovak chairmanship in OSCE

14:12 16.09.2019
Ukraine, Slovakia to do everything for stable gas supplies to Europe – Zelensky

Ukraine, Slovakia to do everything for stable gas supplies to Europe – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

After self-isolation due to contact with COVID-19 patient, pupils not required to take test, submit certificates to school - Education Ministry

Ukraine asking to postpone Ukrainian-Belarusian III Forum of Regions which was to be held in Grodno with participation of Zelensky - Ambassador of Belarus

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine look forward to continue work with Zelensky, his team in support of reforms

Ukraine does not yield to Russian blackmail in TCG - Zelensky

Zelensky hopes meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders to take place soon

LATEST

After self-isolation due to contact with COVID-19 patient, pupils not required to take test, submit certificates to school - Education Ministry

Ukraine asking to postpone Ukrainian-Belarusian III Forum of Regions which was to be held in Grodno with participation of Zelensky - Ambassador of Belarus

“Vitaly is forced to confess to untruths in prison.” The wife of the political prisoner Shkliarov commented on his arrest for the first time

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine look forward to continue work with Zelensky, his team in support of reforms

Ukraine does not yield to Russian blackmail in TCG - Zelensky

Zelensky hopes meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders to take place soon

Lukashenko's 'inauguration' does not mean his recognition as legitimate president of Belarus – Kuleba

Zelensky tells G7 ambassadors, EU countries about situation around anti-corruption agencies, NBU, preparations for local elections

Zelensky urges intl partners to participate in creating platform for protecting rights of Crimeans, de-occupying peninsula

Ukraine's number of new COVID-19 cases exceeds 100,000 people, 52 died per day – NSDC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD