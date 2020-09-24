Ukraine, Slovakia sign agreement, whereby Uzhgorod airport to be able to resume operation – Kuleba

Ukraine and Slovakia have signed an agreement, whereby Uzhgorod international airport (Zakarpattia region) will be able to resume its operation, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"These were not easy negotiations, but I am glad that they ended in the positive way. The signed agreement, due to which Uzhgorod international airport will be able to resume operation. I am grateful to the Slovak side for a constructive approach and a good deed for our countries and the development of Zakarpattia," Kuleba wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.