Agreement on use of Slovak airspace by Uzhgorod airport will come into effect on June 5 - PM Heger

The bilateral agreement on the use of the Slovak airspace by the international airport Uzhgorod will be in effect from June 5, said Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger.

"There are still some technical measures and procedures to be put in place and you simply cannot make shortcuts. It is about safety and established mechanisms in the air transportation, not about politics. I was informed that all the process will be finished in September," Heger said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.