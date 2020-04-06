Four hospitalized residents of Uzhgorod with pneumonia diagnosed with COVID-19

Four persons, who have been treated of pneumonia at the pulmonary department of the central city clinical hospital of Uzhgorod, later on were diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19), healthcare department of Uzhgorod city council reported.

"The samples were delivered to the State Institution 'Transcarpathian Regional Laboratory Center of the Health Ministry of Ukraine', the results of the study turned out to be positive. Patients were transferred to the regional infectious diseases hospital," a message released on Monday on the city council's Facebook page.

According to the report, on Monday a mobile team took samples of biomaterials of 17 employees of the central city clinical hospital, who had contacts with the COVID-19 sick patients and their biomaterials. Now the medical men are isolated at home.