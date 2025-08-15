Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
19:42 15.08.2025

Kyivstar's buyout price for 28% of Helsi is $11 mln – report

2 min read
In May of this year, the largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, announced the buyout price for a 28% stake in the digital healthcare platform Helsi. This allowed Kyivstar to increase its stake in Helsi from 69.99% to 97.99%. The buyout price amounted to $11 million.

According to the data of Kyivstar's report to the SEC, this concerns 26.9% of the shares of Ukrainian Investment Platform LLC and 1.1% of the shares of other minority shareholders.

It is noted that at the same time, previously concluded agreements on put and call options for 30.01%, which were valued at $10 million at the end of March, were terminated, and new ones were agreed on the same terms for the remaining 2.01% of the shares.

Kyivstar recalled that in August 2022 it acquired a controlling stake of 69.99% in Helsi for $15 million.

Helsi's revenue for 2024 increased by 48% compared to 2023 - to $5.1 million.

The report also reports, for the first time, Kyivstar's purchase of LanTrace (Boryspil), a regional provider of fixed broadband internet access in the Kyiv region, for $2 million in September of last year.

According to YouControl, the owner of 96.3% of Ukrainian Investment Platform LLC is Samvel Hakobyan, and another 3.7% is Artem Mykhailiuk.

Helsi is a digital data management platform that supports the provision of medical services by medical institutions and doctors and improves patients' access to medical care, in particular by simplifying remote consultations and appointments, as well as storing medical data.

