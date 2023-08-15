Ukraine to boycott Olympic Games if Russia, Belarus admitted to them – Shmyhal

Ukraine is ready to boycott the Olympic Games in Paris (France) if Russia and Belarus are admitted to them, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"States that have stained themselves with the blood of Ukrainians cannot participate in the Olympic Games. We are ready to boycott the Olympic Games in Paris if Russia and Belarus are allowed to participate in the competition," he said on the Telegram channel.

According to him, during the full-scale war, Russia killed 340 Ukrainian athletes and coaches, destroyed or damaged 343 sports facilities, daily attacks peaceful cities and villages with missiles and drones.

Shmyhal said Ukraine is determined and expects the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to make the right decision and decisively remove the aggressor from the Olympics.

"A powerful international coalition for fair sport has emerged, including 35 states," he said.