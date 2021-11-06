Sport

16:03 06.11.2021

Ukraine among bidders for hosting 2025 UEFA Women's Championship

1 min read
Ukraine among bidders for hosting 2025 UEFA Women's Championship

Ukraine is among the five bidders for hosting the final tournament of the 2025 UEFA Women's Championship, according to the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF).

According to the UAF, UEFA has received five declarations of interest representing eight member associations to host the 2025 women's Euros.

Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden have applied to stage the event jointly whilst France, Poland, Switzerland and Ukraine have shown interest in going for it individually.

The bidding for the final tournament began in July 2021. The deadline for the submission of the bid dossiers is October 2022, and the successful bidder will be selected by the UEFA Executive Committee in December 2022.

UEFA has responded to the ever-growing popularity of women's football by raising the standard for competition in 2025. Bidders are recommended to present eight Category 4 stadiums, with a variety of capacities ranging from 15,000 to 30,000, UEFA said.

Ukraine has experience in hosting the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League, the UAF said. In addition, the UAF recently approved a strategy for the development of women's football in a country that backed by UEFA.

Tags: #championship #ukraine #football #uaf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:04 06.11.2021
Ukraine records 25,063 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 25,063 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

13:03 06.11.2021
USA watches Russian troop movements on border with Ukraine – Pentagon representative

USA watches Russian troop movements on border with Ukraine – Pentagon representative

15:21 05.11.2021
Ukraine's exclusion from EU 'green list' is not abolition of visa-free travel, only applies to travel – MFA

Ukraine's exclusion from EU 'green list' is not abolition of visa-free travel, only applies to travel – MFA

13:59 05.11.2021
EU ambassadors exclude Ukraine from list of safe countries for travel

EU ambassadors exclude Ukraine from list of safe countries for travel

11:01 05.11.2021
Ukraine provided with nuclear fuel for 1.5 years ahead - Energy Minister

Ukraine provided with nuclear fuel for 1.5 years ahead - Energy Minister

10:18 05.11.2021
Ukraine records 26,488 new cases of COVID-19, 13,281 recoveries, 696 deaths – Health Ministry

Ukraine records 26,488 new cases of COVID-19, 13,281 recoveries, 696 deaths – Health Ministry

10:34 04.11.2021
Meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission to be held on Nov 10 – Kuleba

Meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission to be held on Nov 10 – Kuleba

10:54 03.11.2021
Ukraine has one of highest death rates from COVID-19 in world for second day in a row

Ukraine has one of highest death rates from COVID-19 in world for second day in a row

09:49 03.11.2021
Ukraine registers 23,393 new cases of COVID-19, 720 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 23,393 new cases of COVID-19, 720 deaths in past 24 hours

14:13 02.11.2021
Gazprom declines to book additional capacities in Q1 2022 via Ukraine, Poland

Gazprom declines to book additional capacities in Q1 2022 via Ukraine, Poland

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Dynamo Kyiv's youth squad defeat Barcelona in UEFA's U-19 League

Dynamo loses Barcelona in Champions League

Shakhtar, Italian Inter fail to score in second match of Champions League group

Usyk-Joshua rematch to take place in February-March 2022 – promoter

Zelensky awards title of Hero of Ukraine to five-time Paralympic champion in Tokyo Maksym Kripak

LATEST

Dynamo Kyiv's youth squad defeat Barcelona in UEFA's U-19 League

Dynamo loses Barcelona in Champions League

Shakhtar, Italian Inter fail to score in second match of Champions League group

About 10,000 sports grounds planned to open in different cities of Ukraine by next year end

Usyk-Joshua rematch to take place in February-March 2022 – promoter

Usyk would like to hold unification fight, become owner of five belts

“Super League” case in the European Court: Ukrainian football legends supported the position of the President of the UAF and applied to UEFA

Zelensky awards title of Hero of Ukraine to five-time Paralympic champion in Tokyo Maksym Kripak

Ukrainian Zoya Ovsiy wins gold in club throwing, setting new Paralympic record

Ukrainian Yemelianov wins gold in kayak rowing at Paralympics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD