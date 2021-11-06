Ukraine among bidders for hosting 2025 UEFA Women's Championship

Ukraine is among the five bidders for hosting the final tournament of the 2025 UEFA Women's Championship, according to the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF).

According to the UAF, UEFA has received five declarations of interest representing eight member associations to host the 2025 women's Euros.

Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden have applied to stage the event jointly whilst France, Poland, Switzerland and Ukraine have shown interest in going for it individually.

The bidding for the final tournament began in July 2021. The deadline for the submission of the bid dossiers is October 2022, and the successful bidder will be selected by the UEFA Executive Committee in December 2022.

UEFA has responded to the ever-growing popularity of women's football by raising the standard for competition in 2025. Bidders are recommended to present eight Category 4 stadiums, with a variety of capacities ranging from 15,000 to 30,000, UEFA said.

Ukraine has experience in hosting the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League, the UAF said. In addition, the UAF recently approved a strategy for the development of women's football in a country that backed by UEFA.