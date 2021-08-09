Ukraine takes 44th place in Tokyo Olympics medal count, becomes 16th country in overall medal totals

The Ukrainian national team took the 44th position in the overall medal standings of the Olympic Games, which ended in Tokyo on Sunday.

A total of 153 Ukrainian athletes earned 19 Olympic medals: one gold, six silver and 12 bronze medals.

In overall medal totals, Ukraine took the 16th position in the world ranking, and also surpassed the result of the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics. Then the Ukrainian athletes earned 11 Olympic medals (two gold, four silver and five bronze medals).

The medal count, which is most influenced by gold medals, was topped by the U.S. team, which lagged behind leading China for a long time.

The U.S. team earned 39 gold, 40 silver and 33 bronze medals. The second place was taken by China (38-32-18). The third place was taken by Japan, the host country of the Olympics (27-14-17).

Ukrainian Olympians earned medals in Greco-Roman wrestling, artistic swimming, canoe rowing, boxing, high jump, karate, cycle track, freestyle wrestling and swimming.