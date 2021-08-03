Sport

09:17 03.08.2021

Ukrainian athlete Bekh-Romanchuk takes fifth place in long jump at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian athlete Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk finished fifth in long jump at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"The final for our athlete Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk at the Olympic Games in long jump turned out to be a dramatic one. After two spades, the Ukrainian showed a result of 6.88 cm, then two spades again. And in the last attempt, which could lift Maryna higher, they also failed to live up to their full potential," the press service of the National Olympic Committee said.

Thus, in the final protocol, the Ukrainian athlete became the fifth.

