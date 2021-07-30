Sport

11:33 30.07.2021

Ukrainian men's epee team takes 6th place at Tokyo Olympics

1 min read
Ukrainian men's epee team takes 6th place at Tokyo Olympics

The Ukrainian men's epee team took sixth place at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"The Ukrainian men's epee team consisting of Ihor Reizlin, Bohdan Nikishyn, Roman Svichkar and Anatoliy Herey is completing its performance at Tokyo Olympics. The meeting with representatives of China in the quarter finals, which ended with a score of 35:45, became decisive for the Ukrainians in the fight for the awards of the Olympic Games," the press service of the National Olympic Committee said.

It is noted that after that the Ukrainian athletes had two more fights and won against Italy (45:39) and lost to France (39:45), finishing sixth in the end.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo are held from July 23 to August 8.

Tags: #olympic_games #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:15 30.07.2021
Announced new restrictions on entry Ukraine to come into force on Aug 5 – resolution

Announced new restrictions on entry Ukraine to come into force on Aug 5 – resolution

15:44 30.07.2021
Ukrainian judoka Hammo take fifth place in over 100 kg weight category at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian judoka Hammo take fifth place in over 100 kg weight category at Tokyo Olympics

11:05 30.07.2021
Zelensky appoints Natalia Halibarenko as head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO

Zelensky appoints Natalia Halibarenko as head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO

10:16 30.07.2021
Ukraine sends firefighting aircraft of Emergency Service to Turkey to extinguish large-scale forest fires

Ukraine sends firefighting aircraft of Emergency Service to Turkey to extinguish large-scale forest fires

09:37 30.07.2021
Ukraine to send firefighter plane to help Turkey – Zelensky

Ukraine to send firefighter plane to help Turkey – Zelensky

18:41 29.07.2021
Ukraine's largest sports cluster on 22 ha to be created at Expocenter of Ukraine National Complex in Kyiv – President's Office

Ukraine's largest sports cluster on 22 ha to be created at Expocenter of Ukraine National Complex in Kyiv – President's Office

16:39 29.07.2021
Zelensky deprives three Olympians of state scholarships, resumes payments to two other winners – decree

Zelensky deprives three Olympians of state scholarships, resumes payments to two other winners – decree

15:44 29.07.2021
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina loses semifinal match at Tokyo Olympics, to compete for bronze

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina loses semifinal match at Tokyo Olympics, to compete for bronze

15:25 29.07.2021
Ukrainian border guards in Cossack Mace 2021 exercise work out restoration of control over border with support of Ukraine's Armed Forces, NATO partners

Ukrainian border guards in Cossack Mace 2021 exercise work out restoration of control over border with support of Ukraine's Armed Forces, NATO partners

11:07 29.07.2021
Ukraine sees 846 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, 25 related deaths

Ukraine sees 846 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, 25 related deaths

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina loses semifinal match at Tokyo Olympics, to compete for bronze

Ukrainian swimmer Romanchuk wins bronze medal in 800 m freestyle – Sports Ministry

Ukrainian swimmer Romanchuk sets Olympic record in Tokyo

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina reaches quarter final at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian judoka Bilodid wins bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

LATEST

Ukrainian swimmer Romanchuk wins bronze medal in 800 m freestyle – Sports Ministry

Ukrainian swimmer Romanchuk sets Olympic record in Tokyo

Ukrainian athlete Us takes eighth place in women's rowing slalom at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina reaches quarter final at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian Korostyliov takes fourth place in men's air pistol shooting at the Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian judoka Bilodid wins bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

IOC corrects Ukraine's map on its official website – Kuleba

British Embassy reminds that last time Ukraine-England national teams met at Euro 2012 in Donetsk

Ukrainian fans not to be able to attend Ukraine-England match in Italy – embassy

Ukraine beats Sweden 2:1, advances to Euro 2020 quarter-finals

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD