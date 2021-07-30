Ukrainian men's epee team takes 6th place at Tokyo Olympics

The Ukrainian men's epee team took sixth place at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"The Ukrainian men's epee team consisting of Ihor Reizlin, Bohdan Nikishyn, Roman Svichkar and Anatoliy Herey is completing its performance at Tokyo Olympics. The meeting with representatives of China in the quarter finals, which ended with a score of 35:45, became decisive for the Ukrainians in the fight for the awards of the Olympic Games," the press service of the National Olympic Committee said.

It is noted that after that the Ukrainian athletes had two more fights and won against Italy (45:39) and lost to France (39:45), finishing sixth in the end.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo are held from July 23 to August 8.