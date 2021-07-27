Sport

13:09 27.07.2021

Ukrainian athlete Us takes eighth place in women's rowing slalom at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian athlete Victoria Us finished eighth in women's rowing slalom at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"The final in women's rowing slalom was held in Olympic Tokyo. According to the results of the competition, Ukrainian Victoria Us got into the top ten athletes of the planet and showed the eighth result," the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine said.

It is noted that the athlete covered the distance without penalty seconds and improved her result in comparison with the previous Games in Rio de Janeiro, where she stopped at the twelfth position.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo are held from July 23 to August 8.

