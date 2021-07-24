Sport

15:44 24.07.2021

Ukrainian Korostyliov takes fourth place in men's air pistol shooting at the Tokyo Olympics

1 min read
Ukrainian Korostyliov takes fourth place in men's air pistol shooting at the Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian shooter Pavlo Korostyliov finished fourth in the men's ten-meter air pistol shooting at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian was close to a medal, but at the last moment he lost the advantage and took the annoying fourth place. His result is 198.9. The champion was the shooter from Iran Javad Forugi with 244.8. Thank you for the worthy performance!"

The 2020 Olympics officially kicked off on July 23 and will run until August 8.

The Games were originally supposed to take place in 2020, but have been postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tags: #olympic_games #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:43 24.07.2021
Ukrainian judoka Bilodid wins bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian judoka Bilodid wins bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

13:48 24.07.2021
Ukraine records 745 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, 394 people recovered, 24 died – ministry

Ukraine records 745 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, 394 people recovered, 24 died – ministry

11:31 23.07.2021
Ukrainian MFA protests over Russian CEC's decision to engage ORDLO population in parliamentary elections

Ukrainian MFA protests over Russian CEC's decision to engage ORDLO population in parliamentary elections

10:35 23.07.2021
Ukraine places additional 2029 eurobonds for $500 mln at 6.3% - Finance Ministry

Ukraine places additional 2029 eurobonds for $500 mln at 6.3% - Finance Ministry

10:12 23.07.2021
IOC corrects Ukraine's map on its official website – Kuleba

IOC corrects Ukraine's map on its official website – Kuleba

09:14 23.07.2021
Ukraine records 763 new cases of COVID-19, 639 recoveries, 21 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine records 763 new cases of COVID-19, 639 recoveries, 21 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

19:12 21.07.2021
Ukraine, Italy agree on additional permits for intl transport

Ukraine, Italy agree on additional permits for intl transport

12:48 21.07.2021
Olympic Games in Tokyo to be broadcasted by UA:PERSHYI TV channel

Olympic Games in Tokyo to be broadcasted by UA:PERSHYI TV channel

11:54 21.07.2021
Szijjarto to visit Ukraine on July 22, trip to Donbas planned

Szijjarto to visit Ukraine on July 22, trip to Donbas planned

11:29 21.07.2021
Chinese Ambassador optimistic about prospects of Ukrainian-Chinese relations

Chinese Ambassador optimistic about prospects of Ukrainian-Chinese relations

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian judoka Bilodid wins bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

IOC corrects Ukraine's map on its official website – Kuleba

British Embassy reminds that last time Ukraine-England national teams met at Euro 2012 in Donetsk

Ukraine beats Sweden 2:1, advances to Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Sweden, Spain lead Ukraine to 1/8 Euro 2020

LATEST

British Embassy reminds that last time Ukraine-England national teams met at Euro 2012 in Donetsk

Ukrainian fans not to be able to attend Ukraine-England match in Italy – embassy

Ukraine beats Sweden 2:1, advances to Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Sweden, Spain lead Ukraine to 1/8 Euro 2020

About 70% of Ukrainian Olympic team vaccinated against COVID-19 - head of Ministry of Sports

Ukrainian national team loses to Austria 0:1 in Euro 2020 match

"Very strong game" - Zelensky about Ukraine-Netherlands match

UAF, UEFA reach compromise on uniform design of Ukrainian national football team

UAF executive committee approves official football status of slogans 'Glory to Ukraine!,' 'Glory to the Heroes!' – Pavelko

Pavelko urgently leaves for Rome for negotiations with UEFA regarding uniform of Ukrainian national football team

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD