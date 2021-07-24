Ukrainian Korostyliov takes fourth place in men's air pistol shooting at the Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian shooter Pavlo Korostyliov finished fourth in the men's ten-meter air pistol shooting at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian was close to a medal, but at the last moment he lost the advantage and took the annoying fourth place. His result is 198.9. The champion was the shooter from Iran Javad Forugi with 244.8. Thank you for the worthy performance!"

The 2020 Olympics officially kicked off on July 23 and will run until August 8.

The Games were originally supposed to take place in 2020, but have been postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.