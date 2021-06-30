Ukraine beats Sweden 2:1, advances to Euro 2020 quarter-finals

The Ukrainian national football team beat the Swedish national football team with a score of 2:1, reaching quarter-finals of the European Football Championship 2020.

The Ukrainian national football team beat the Swedish national football team with a score of 2:1 and advanced to quarter-finals of the European Football Championship, where it will play against the England national football team, which beat Germany on Tuesday. The match will take place in Rome.

The Ukraine-Sweden match took place on Tuesday June 29 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Ukrainians opened the scoring in the 27th minute. Oleksandr Zinchenko scored on a pass of Andriy Yarmolenko. In the 43rd minute, Emil Forsberg equalized the score.

The winning goal was scored by Artem Dovbyk, it was his first goal for the national team a few minutes before the end of extra time.