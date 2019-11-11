Sport

Shakhtar beats Dynamo in Ukrainian Premier League

FC Shakhtar Donetsk has beaten Dynamo Kyiv in Kharkiv in the match of the 14th round of the Ukrainian Premier League with 1:0 score.

The only goal in the 18th minute was scored by "miners'" defender Serhiy Kryvtsov.

In the 82nd minute after the cries of Dynamo fans, which he considered insulting, the Brazilian Shakhtar midfielder Tyson showed an indecent gesture to the stands and was removed from the field.

After this incident, the referee took the teams off the field for several minutes and interrupted the match. Then the game still continued.

After 14 rounds, Shakhtar is leading in the championship of Ukraine with 40 points. The Luhansk Zaria takes the second place with 28 points. Desna and Dynamo scored 27 points each.

