Ukraine to host European Badminton Championship for first time

The 28th European Badminton Championship will be held in Ukraine from April 27 to May 2, 2021, the press service of the Badminton Federation of Ukraine reports.

"With the support of the state and our partners, we are ready to hold the European Badminton Championship in Kyiv at the highest level," said President of the Badminton Federation of Ukraine Oleksiy Dneprov at an open meeting of the governmental organizing committee of the European Badminton Championship.

He stressed that the 2021 European Badminton Championship in Ukraine is a reason for pride in the country and a sign of trust in Ukraine as a reliable partner.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Secretary General of the European Badminton Confederation Jimmy Andersen, the leadership of the organizing committee of the competition and representatives of the Council of the Badminton Federation of Ukraine.

Andersen noted the high level of Ukraine's readiness for the championship.

So, the 28th European Badminton Championship will be held in Kyiv at the Sports Palace on April 27 - May 2, 2021. This tournament will take place in Ukraine for the first time.

The competition will be broadcast on the Megogo Media Service.

The European Badminton Championship is the most prestigious tournament in Europe, with over 200 top athletes taking part every year.

The championship in Kyiv will be the decisive competition in the selection for the Tokyo Olympics.

The decision to hold the European Badminton Championship in Ukraine was made in August 2019, and the tournament itself was supposed to take place on April 21-26, 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was postponed.