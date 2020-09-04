Ukrainian national team gets off elite division of UEFA Nations League with victory over Switzerland

The Ukrainian national football team has beaten Switzerland with a score of 2:1 in the first match of group four of the elite division A of the UEFA Nations League.

In the 14th minute, Andriy Yarmolenko opened the scoring in the match in Lviv. In the 41st minute, Haris Seferovic equalized the score. In the 68th minute, Oleksandr Zinchenko brought victory to Ukraine.

In another match of this group, Germany and Spain tied the game with 1:1 score.