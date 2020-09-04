Sport

09:13 04.09.2020

Ukrainian national team gets off elite division of UEFA Nations League with victory over Switzerland

1 min read
Ukrainian national team gets off elite division of UEFA Nations League with victory over Switzerland

The Ukrainian national football team has beaten Switzerland with a score of 2:1 in the first match of group four of the elite division A of the UEFA Nations League.

In the 14th minute, Andriy Yarmolenko opened the scoring in the match in Lviv. In the 41st minute, Haris Seferovic equalized the score. In the 68th minute, Oleksandr Zinchenko brought victory to Ukraine.

In another match of this group, Germany and Spain tied the game with 1:1 score.

Tags: #switzerland #football #uefa #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:28 04.09.2020
Iraqi Defense Minister visits Ukraine for first time

Iraqi Defense Minister visits Ukraine for first time

09:41 04.09.2020
Ukraine records 2,723 new cases of COVID-19, 51 deaths over past day

Ukraine records 2,723 new cases of COVID-19, 51 deaths over past day

18:56 03.09.2020
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes new epidemic zoning from Sept 7: Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi in "red" zone

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes new epidemic zoning from Sept 7: Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi in "red" zone

18:24 03.09.2020
MFA on accusations of Ukraine meddling in Belarusian affairs: No need to look for enemies where there are none

MFA on accusations of Ukraine meddling in Belarusian affairs: No need to look for enemies where there are none

16:53 03.09.2020
Ukraine ready for tough reaction to unfriendly actions of Belarus – Kuleba

Ukraine ready for tough reaction to unfriendly actions of Belarus – Kuleba

12:04 03.09.2020
Japan R&I upgrades Ukraine to B+

Japan R&I upgrades Ukraine to B+

09:14 03.09.2020
Ukraine sets new record of 54 deaths from virus, 2,430 new COVID-19 cases per day – NSDC

Ukraine sets new record of 54 deaths from virus, 2,430 new COVID-19 cases per day – NSDC

18:50 02.09.2020
Zelensky holds urgent meeting on forest wildfires in Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

Zelensky holds urgent meeting on forest wildfires in Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

15:36 02.09.2020
Premier demands rapid settlement of issue of Centrenergo's merger with rented state-run mines

Premier demands rapid settlement of issue of Centrenergo's merger with rented state-run mines

15:25 02.09.2020
Ukraine updates principles of strategic reforming of state-owned banks under IMF Stand-By Arrangement

Ukraine updates principles of strategic reforming of state-owned banks under IMF Stand-By Arrangement

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

FC Shakhtar wants to make money on its brand inside Ukraine – CEO

Sponsorship for FC Shakhtar today, without SCM, about $7 mln – Palkin

FC Shakhtar plans to sign contract with NSC Olympiysky beneficial for stadium and FC Dynamo – Palkin

Ex-trainer of Shakhtar Lucescu takes charge of Dynamo Kyiv

Management of Dynamo FC (Kyiv) fires coaching staff led by Mykhailychenko at end of season

LATEST

FC Shakhtar aims to become profitable – club's CEO

FC Shakhtar wants to make money on its brand inside Ukraine – CEO

Sponsorship for FC Shakhtar today, without SCM, about $7 mln – Palkin

FC Shakhtar plans to sign contract with NSC Olympiysky beneficial for stadium and FC Dynamo – Palkin

Two Dynamo players infected with COVID-19

Ferrexpo cuts payments to FC Vorskla in H1 2020, making enquires in relation to loan

IOC head to come to Ukraine, country can participate in competition for Olympics-2028 or 2030 - President's Office

Doctor of Ukrainian national football team dies of coronavirus - UFA

Ex-trainer of Shakhtar Lucescu takes charge of Dynamo Kyiv

Management of Dynamo FC (Kyiv) fires coaching staff led by Mykhailychenko at end of season

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD