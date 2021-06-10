Pavelko urgently leaves for Rome for negotiations with UEFA regarding uniform of Ukrainian national football team

President of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) Andriy Pavelko has urgently left for Rome for negotiations with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) regarding his decision to amend the uniform of the national football team of Ukraine.

"Last night we received a letter from UEFA regarding the new decisions that have been made regarding the uniform of the national football team. In the morning I urgently left for Rome, where I am now and where we are negotiating with UEFA representatives. In this letter, UEFA confirms that the design of our uniform was preliminarily agreed to every letter and with the slogan 'Glory to the Heroes!' This slogan has long been a traditional greeting of our fans at all stadiums and at the matches of the Ukrainian national team! It is football and that is why it was approved by UEFA," Pavelko wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

He also stressed that the UAF has always respected international sporting principles and followed the rules that the highest football bodies are guided in their work.

"It was so this time, and will continue in the future. I will keep you updated of the progress of the negotiations. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!" Pavelko said.

UEFA is demanding that Ukraine make changes to the design of its EURO 2020 jersey to remove the 'political' slogan that sparked protests in Russia, France-Presse (AFP) reported on Twitter.

As is known, the new uniform of the Ukrainian national team has two inscriptions: on the outside of the collar at the back there is "Glory to Ukraine!", on the inside - "Glory to the heroes!"