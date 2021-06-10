Sport

19:14 10.06.2021

Pavelko urgently leaves for Rome for negotiations with UEFA regarding uniform of Ukrainian national football team

2 min read
Pavelko urgently leaves for Rome for negotiations with UEFA regarding uniform of Ukrainian national football team

President of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) Andriy Pavelko has urgently left for Rome for negotiations with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) regarding his decision to amend the uniform of the national football team of Ukraine.

"Last night we received a letter from UEFA regarding the new decisions that have been made regarding the uniform of the national football team. In the morning I urgently left for Rome, where I am now and where we are negotiating with UEFA representatives. In this letter, UEFA confirms that the design of our uniform was preliminarily agreed to every letter and with the slogan 'Glory to the Heroes!' This slogan has long been a traditional greeting of our fans at all stadiums and at the matches of the Ukrainian national team! It is football and that is why it was approved by UEFA," Pavelko wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

He also stressed that the UAF has always respected international sporting principles and followed the rules that the highest football bodies are guided in their work.

"It was so this time, and will continue in the future. I will keep you updated of the progress of the negotiations. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!" Pavelko said.

Earlier it was reported that the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) requires that Ukraine would make changes to the uniform for Euro 2020 - to remove the "political" slogan, reports the AFP agency.

UEFA is demanding that Ukraine make changes to the design of its EURO 2020 jersey to remove the 'political' slogan that sparked protests in Russia, France-Presse (AFP) reported on Twitter.

As is known, the new uniform of the Ukrainian national team has two inscriptions: on the outside of the collar at the back there is "Glory to Ukraine!", on the inside - "Glory to the heroes!"

Tags: #pavelko #uefa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:14 10.06.2021
UEFA orders Ukraine to remove nationalistic slogan from its Euro 2020 kit

UEFA orders Ukraine to remove nationalistic slogan from its Euro 2020 kit

12:26 16.11.2020
Ukraine loses to Germany in UEFA Nations League

Ukraine loses to Germany in UEFA Nations League

09:13 04.09.2020
Ukrainian national team gets off elite division of UEFA Nations League with victory over Switzerland

Ukrainian national team gets off elite division of UEFA Nations League with victory over Switzerland

11:21 13.05.2020
FIFA, UEFA did not investigate any charges of financial wrongdoing by Pavelko – UAF

FIFA, UEFA did not investigate any charges of financial wrongdoing by Pavelko – UAF

12:44 13.12.2019
Dynamo Kyiv plays its worst season in European competitions over past eight years

Dynamo Kyiv plays its worst season in European competitions over past eight years

13:22 18.11.2019
Parliament creates commission to investigate into alleged abuse by Ukrainian Football Federation president

Parliament creates commission to investigate into alleged abuse by Ukrainian Football Federation president

09:38 07.08.2019
Dynamo FC loses to Brugge 0-1 in opener of third UEFA Champions League qualifying round

Dynamo FC loses to Brugge 0-1 in opener of third UEFA Champions League qualifying round

16:38 03.05.2019
UEFA dismisses protests by Portugal, Luxembourg over Ukraine's matches with Moraes

UEFA dismisses protests by Portugal, Luxembourg over Ukraine's matches with Moraes

10:05 29.03.2019
UEFA fines Shakhtar for racist behavior, fireworks

UEFA fines Shakhtar for racist behavior, fireworks

16:24 19.03.2019
Dynamo claims no signs of racist manifestations demonstrated at match against Chelsea

Dynamo claims no signs of racist manifestations demonstrated at match against Chelsea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UEFA orders Ukraine to remove nationalistic slogan from its Euro 2020 kit

Ukraine to host European Badminton Championship for first time

Govt allows admission of spectators to Dynamo match with Brugge in Kyiv on Feb 18

Italian Atalanta signs Shakhtar midfielder Kovalenko

Cabinet extends State target program for development of physical culture, sports until 2024

LATEST

Embassies of U.S., UK express support for new uniform of Ukrainian national football team

Ukraine to perform in uniform with contours of its borders at Euro 2020

Dynamo Kyiv extends contract with Lucescu until 2023

Italian Roberto De Zerbi becomes Shakhtar's head coach for next two seasons

Ukraine-Bahrain friendly match to be held in Kharkiv on May 23 – UAF

Ukraine to host European Badminton Championship for first time

Govt allows admission of spectators to Dynamo match with Brugge in Kyiv on Feb 18

Italian Atalanta signs Shakhtar midfielder Kovalenko

Cabinet extends State target program for development of physical culture, sports until 2024

Shakhtar to play with Maccabi, Dynamo with Brugge in 1/16 of Europa League

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD