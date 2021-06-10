UEFA orders Ukraine to remove nationalistic slogan from its Euro 2020 kit

The slogan must be removed from Ukraine's Euro 2020 football kit, the press service of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) told Interfax.

"This specific combination of the two slogans is deemed to be clearly political in nature, having historic and militaristic significance. This specific slogan on the inside of the shirt must therefore be removed for use in UEFA competition matches, in accordance with article 5 of the UEFA Equipment Regulations," UEFA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, UEFA earlier had no complaints about the slogan "Glory to Ukraine" on the outside of the shirt.

"This slogan on its own may be considered as a generic and non-political phrase of general national significance and therefore may be used on the national team shirt," it said.

Ukraine presented its new football kit for the EUFA Euro 2020 on Monday. The shirt features a map of the country that includes Crimea. A slogan at the top of the back reads "Glory to Ukraine!", while inside the shirt are the words: "Glory to the heroes!"

Several Ukrainian media outlets reported earlier that the Russian team is going to withdraw from the UEFA Euro 2020 in protest. Russian Football Union President Alexander Dyukov said on June 9 that the Russian team will not pull out of the tournament.