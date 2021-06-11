Sport

20:47 11.06.2021

UAF, UEFA reach compromise on uniform design of Ukrainian national football team

3 min read
UAF, UEFA reach compromise on uniform design of Ukrainian national football team

Negotiations between the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) regarding the new design of the uniform of the national team of Ukraine have ended, the sides have reached a compromise, UAF President Andriy Pavelko said.

"We have proved that 'Glory to Ukraine!', 'Glory to the Heroes!' and the large emblem of the national team on the map of Ukraine are the official football symbols of our country. UEFA agreed to take into account today's decision of the UAF Executive Committee and asked for time to further study this issue after the end Euro 2020," Pavelko said on his Facebook page.

He said that during the talks, UEFA representatives had repeatedly confirmed they had agreed on the slogan "Glory to the Heroes!" on the shirts of Ukrainian players back in December 2020, however, taking into account the new decision, they demanded to remove this inscription.

Pavelko said they had to voice a decisive position, right up to the boycott of Euro 2020, but the sides managed to reach a "victorious compromise."

"For the period of the tournament matches with the previously approved design of the uniform on the inside of the shirts, one more element will be added. This is a large emblem of the national teams approved by the UAF Executive Committee with a map of Ukraine, a trident and one more inscription 'Glory to Ukraine!'. Slogan 'Glory to the Heroes!' will be placed behind the map, in the center of the outlines of the borders of a united Ukraine, and I believe that it will become a real talisman for our guys. Only our players will have such a unique design for Euro 2020," the UAF President said.

In addition, he said that the UAF is working on the production of new attributes with the football symbols of Ukraine approved today, which will be used by representatives of the UAF and national teams at events with their participation.

In particular, at all Euro 2020 events, the Ukrainian delegation will have badges with a large emblem of the national teams and the slogans "Glory to Ukraine!" and "Glory to the Heroes!".

"I once again thank the Ukrainians for their support, for each of your messages, comments, opinions and clear position and I congratulate all our fans on the first, but so dear to us victories! I wish everyone who wants to get a new uniform of the national team as soon as possible, with a map of Ukraine and slogans 'Glory to Ukraine!', 'Glory to the heroes!' that will be sold all over the world in order to transfer the energy of support to Andriy's team through it," Pavelko said.

