Ukraine interested in hosting UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025 – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has met with President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Aleksander Čeferin, who arrived in Ukraine on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Ukrainian Association of Football, during which he stressed that our country is interested in hosting the UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025.

The Ukrainian Association of Football is considering the possibility of submitting applications to host the UEFA European Women's Championship in 2025, the Euro Beach Soccer League (EBSL), the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, the UEFA European Under-17 Championship, the UEFA Futsal Championship, the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League, the website of the head of state reported.

"Ukraine, together with Poland, successfully held the final part of the 2012 European Football Championship and hosted the final match of the UEFA Champions League in 2018 at a high level. Our country has quite rich traditions in hosting world and European championships in Olympic sports at a high level," said Zelensky.

The President told the European football functionary that the Ukrainian government, despite certain difficulties, is doing everything possible to develop physical culture and sports in the country and for this purpose the programs Healthy Ukraine, Big Construction, Active Parks have been launched. In addition, in 2022, the construction of the National Training Base of the national football teams of Ukraine will begin, where both men's and women's national teams, as well as children's and youth teams will be able to train.

During the meeting, Zelensky presented Čeferin with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise of the IV degree.