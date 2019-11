Ukrainian national football team beats Estonia in friendly match in last seconds

The Ukrainian national football team has defeated the Estonian team in a friendly match with a score of 1:0.

The meeting took place in Zaporizhia on Thursday evening.

The only goal was scored by the Belgian Gent midfielder Roman Bezus in the last seconds of added time by a free kick and a rebound from ex-football player of the Lviv Carpathians Serhiy Zenev.