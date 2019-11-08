Sport

13:37 08.11.2019

Dynamo ties Copenhagen in European League, Oleksandria draws Saint-Etienne

2 min read
Dynamo ties Copenhagen in European League, Oleksandria draws Saint-Etienne

Two Ukrainian football clubs in European competition behind Donetsk Shakhtar in the Champions League.

Kyiv Dynamo in the fourth round of the group stage of the Europa League tied 1:1 on the road with Copenhagen. On a goal from Jens Stage in the fourth minute, the guests answered with a goal from ex-Copenhagen player Benjamin Verbic in the 70th minute. At the same time, in the 15th minute, Viktor Tsyhankov failed to score on a penalty kick.

In another match of this group, the Swiss Lugano tied 0:0 in their field with Malmö. After four rounds, Copenhagen and Dynamo are in the lead with six points scored. Malmö has five points, and Lugano two points.

Another Ukrainian team Oleksandria managed to secure a tie with French Saint-Etienne. The guests scored in Lviv in the 24th and 72nd minutes. In the 84th minute, Denys Bezborodko scored a goal, with a second one added by Maksym Zaderaka, leaving Oleksandria a chance to leave the group.

In the same group, Wolfsburg lost its match with Gent 1 to 3. The first goal was scored by Ukraine national team forward Roman Yaremchuk.

After four rounds, Gent has eight points, Wolfsburg – five points and Saint-Etienne and Oleksandria - three points.

Tags: #dynamo
Interfax-Ukraine
